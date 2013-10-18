New Kindle Paperwhite heads to Big W and Dick Smith

Kindle Paperwhite the second looks no different.

Amazon's refreshed Kindle Paperwhite e-reader is now available at Big W and Dick Smith.

Two versions of the Paperwhite will be available in Australia, and while the Wi-Fi version is on sale now for $159, 3G versions are set to hit shelves in the coming weeks for $229.

These prices are cheaper than what the original Paperwhite model is listed on both retailer's websites, priced at Big W for $179 and $248 respectively for each model, while Dick Smith has only the 3G version available for $249.

New and improved Paper

Announced in September, the new Kindle Paperwhite models touts the same form factor, 206g weight and eight week battery life as its predecessor with improvements laying heavily on its internals and screen.

The 2013 model has E Ink's new Carta display, which Amazon says boosts the screen's contrast renders and offers better reflectivity and better touchscreen control.

It also has a 25% faster 1GHz processor, and an updated built-in light to help guide light closer to the screen, which should translate into less eyestrain.

The next-gen Paperwhite will also feature Smart Lookup, Vocabulary Builder and Kindle Page Flip features.

Big W books

Late last month, Big W launched its own ebook store, which the company said was to create home-grown competition for the "likes of iTunes and Amazon".

While Amazon's Kindle Fire range owners are able to access ebooks bought from the retail chain, they would not be accessible on the Kindle Paperwhite.

However, Scott White, Head Technology Buyer for Big W said: "Big W is always looking for ways to bring the very latest in cutting edge technology to its customers at the lowest price and that's why we are so excited to be ranging the new Kindle Paperwhite."

Big W also carries other Kindle products that also do not support ebooks purchased outside of Amazon's Kindle ebook store.