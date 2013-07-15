Hisense bringing its 7-inch Sero Pro tablet to Australia

Marking a new entry in the tablet market, an alternative to the Nexus 7 is on its way to Australian shores in the form of the Hisense Sero Pro 7.

Due to arrive sometime in early August, the Sero Pro 7 is powered by a quad-core Nvidia's Tegra 3 processor with 1GB RAM, runs Android 4.2 Jelly Bean and sports an IPS 1280x800 HD screen.

While the Sero 7 Pro only has 8GB internal memory, it does have expandable memory via microSD and has a reported 10-hour battery. It also sports a miniHDMI output, Bluetooth and NFC. The Pro has a 2MP front-facing camera as well as a 5MP rear camera that also has flash and autofocus.

While Australia is one of the first countries to get the Hisense Sero Pro 7, it was released in the US about a month ago with a cheaper, lower-specced LT version. There is no confirmation if the LT version will be making its way to Australia in the future.

Hisense has not yet confirmed pricing or exact dates either, but more info is due to arrive this week.

Conversing convergence

The Sero Pro tablet range is Hisense's first entry into the tablet market, and Hisense hopes this will begin a true conversation about technology convergence in the home.

"We're one of the very few brands that are going to be able to have that full conversation of a smart home and a convergence between technologies," said Andre Iannuzzi, head of marketing for Hisense Australia.

The Sero Pro 7 will come with a built-in remote app that will work and "communicate" with Hisense smart TVs.

"It's always about increasing the in-home ecosystem… The window opens for a lot wider opportunities for our products to be speaking to each other as well as interacting together."

Iannuzzi said that tablets and mobile computing is an area that Hisense will continue to investigate.

He also mentioned that Hisense will be releasing a "unique" accessory specifically for the Sero Pro 7, but all Iannuzzi would say on the matter was: "We'll try to come back to you on that."