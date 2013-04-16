Galaxy Tab 3 Plus 'Roma' specs are more impressive in latest leak

A new set of specs for an upcoming Samsung tablet that reportedly carries the codename "Roma" leaked today to form an impressive image.

The last time we heard the name Samsung Roma was January, when it was attached to a leaked Samsung tablet with a 2560 x 1600 resolution.

"Roma" could be the codename for the Galaxy Tab 3 Plus, part of a range that was half expected to debut at Mobile World Congress 2013.

It didn't, but after two (contradictory, we might add) leaks this week it seems the Galaxy Tab 3 Plus "Roma" could be close to a debut.

Roma = Galaxy Tab 3 Plus?

The first 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab 3 leak this week came Monday, and though the word "Roma" was never mentioned, a 1280 x 800 display, 1.5GHz dual-core processor, and 3-megapixel camera (all of which reportedly matched an 8-inch counterpart) were. Those specs were topped off by 1GB of RAM and a 7000mAh battery.

Android Community reported on that leak, but amended its stance with a new post today alleging that the aforementioned 10.1-inch tablet will actually be significantly more noteworthy. This is where "Roma" came back into play.

The new leaked specs peg the Samsung Roma tablet (model number P-8200) with Android 4.2: Jelly Bean, a 10.1-inch 2560 x 1600 display, a dual-core 1.7GHz Exynos 5 processor, 2GB of memory, 16GB of storage, and a 5-megapixel rear camera with a 1.9-megapixel camera on the front.

Add to that a Mali-T604 GPU, a 9000mAh battery, microSD support, and options for 3G/HSPA or LTE, and the Roma / Galaxy Tab 3 Plus / whatever this device actually is comes out looking more impressive than was initially thought.

We've asked Samsung to confirm some of the details in this report, but so far the company is staying silent.