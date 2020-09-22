Microsoft confirms xCloud game streaming will launch in Australia in 2021

It's official: Microsoft will launch the Project xCloud game streaming service in Australia early next year, as tweeted by Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer.

Following months of uncertainty as to whether Australia's online infrastructure would be up to the task of streaming Xbox games from Microsoft's cloud servers, Spencer has now revealed that the answer is "yes" and that the service's Aussie launch "should be in early 2021".

Spencer also confirmed that Microsoft is "doing internal testing with our local Australia teams now," further stating that "Those upgraded intertubes help a ton...."

Yes you can. Should be in early 2021, we are doing internal testing with our local Australia teams now. Those upgraded intertubes help a ton....September 18, 2020

Using Microsoft’s existing data centres around the world, Project xCloud allows users to stream games directly to their mobile devices, making it possible to play over 100 Xbox titles on a phone or tablet without even owning an Xbox console – something to consider as the Xbox Series S and Series X consoles sell out fast...

The service has already launched in North America, Europe and South Korea as of last week, and is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. Don't have Xbox Game Pass? Here are the sign-up details: