Last chance: Optus’ 500GB plan for AU$65 a month will disappear on March 31

Optus brought back its popular 500GB for AU$65 a month plan earlier this year for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, but consider this your fair warning: the monster offer is officially coming to an end on Wednesday, March 31, so you don’t have much time left to nab this data-heavy deal.

The Optus One plan will set you up with 500GB of data for AU$65 a month for your first 12 months, after which your monthly bill will bump up to the regular price of AU$119. The deal will save you AU$54 each month, or a massive AU$648 over your first year on the service.

The plan comes with access to the growing Optus 5G network, unlimited talk and text to standard numbers in Australia and unlimited talk and text to select international destinations. A free subscription to Optus Sport is included – a nice addition for football fans.

If you’d like to upgrade your phone, you can pair the plan with a new handset as well, and if you’ve been looking at the Galaxy S21 range, then you could save even more money still.

Optus has slashed AU$250 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, bringing the phone down to AU$1,599. You can also save AU$250 on the Galaxy S21 Plus, which is now AU$1,299 at Optus, down from its retail price of AU$1,549.

The regular S21 has also seen a discount from Optus, though it’s smaller at AU$150 off. Still, if you were to pair Optus’ discounted 500GB plan with an S21 phone, you could save up to AU$898 in total.

If you’re worried about your Optus plan jumping up to AU$119 a month after your first year, don’t sweat it. All Optus plans come with no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel anytime, or simply move down to a cheaper plan with less gigs after the discount ends.