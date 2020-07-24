July clear-out: Dell ends the month with a bang by discounting laptops by up to 30%

It’s the start of the new financial year and if you’ve lodged your tax return, you may be wondering what you’re going to do with your expectant lump of cash. If you’re like many of us stuck working from home, you may want to invest in some quality tech to boost your productivity.

To get you back to business, Dell has decided to end the month with a bang by offering a number of discounts across its range of laptops – you can score up to 30% off on business laptops, 2-in-1s and powerful clamshells.

To make your purchasing decision easier, we have sifted through the discounts on offer and picked our top 3 favourite laptop deals. Don’t dawdle though, these offers end July 30, 2020:

XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop | i7 / 16GB / 512GB | AU$2,323.98 (was AU$3,098.98; save AU$805) First off the rank is the fantastic XPS 13 which is one of our favourite laptops. This gorgeous Ultrabook has a 10-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of system memory. It also packs an incredible 512GB of storage too, so this machine is a great choice if you're in the market for an exceptional laptop at a fair price.View Deal

Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop| i7 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,189 (was AU$1,699; save AU$510) If you’re looking for an efficient and reliable laptop that can ‘get the job done’, look no further than this classic clamshell. Simple and easy to use, the Inspiron 15 packs an impressive 8GB of RAM and a huge 256GB of storage which is more than capable of serving all your personal and professional needs. Dell has knocked down the price off this great all-rounder to only AU$1,189 – that’s a massive saving of AU$510. View Deal