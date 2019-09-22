Jets vs Patriots live stream: how to watch today's NFL football from anywhere

Week 3 of the 2019-2020 NFL season is here and this weekend we’ll get to see the New York Jets take on the defending NFL champions, the New England Patriots. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Jets vs Patriots live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

New York Jets vs New England Patriots - when and where? The Jets will take on the Patriots today at the 60,000+ Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Kick-off time is set for 1pm local time, so that’s 10am PT, 6pm BST or 3am AEST.

The Patriots have done an excellent job defending their position as last season’s NFL champions and so far, New England has yet to lose a game. During week 1, the Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 33-3 and last Sunday the team devastated the Miami Dolphins 43-0. Will the Patriots be able to keep up the momentum and defeat the New York Jets today?

While the Jets did manage to walk away with two wins, one against the Falcons and one against the Eagles, during the NFL Preseason, the team has yet to accomplish a similar feat during this year’s regular season. So far they’ve lost by one point in a 17-16 game against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday and during Monday Night Football this week, they suffered a 23-3 loss against the Cleveland Browns. The Patriots may be the favorite to win today’s game but could the Jets possibly turn things around and defeat their AFC East rival?

Whether you’re a Jets fan in New York, a Patriots fan in New England or just want to tune in to see one of the biggest rivalries in the AFC East, we’ll show you how to live stream the Jets vs Patriots from anywhere in the world so you don’t miss a single touchdown.

See our guide to discover how to stream every single NFL game live

Watch the Jets vs Patriots game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Jets vs Patriots online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the undisputed champ. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Jets vs Patriots in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on CBS . The network will stream the Jets vs Patriots at 1pm ET / 10am PT. CBS will also stream today’s game on its own streaming service, CBS All Access which costs either $5.99 or $9.99 per month depending on whether you choose the option with or without commercials. Can’t justify signing up for an expensive cable subscription just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are now a variety of different streaming services, all at different price points, to help you watch this game. To make things easier for you, we’ve listed a few of our favorite NFL streaming options below.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Patriots vs Jets live in the UK

If you plan on following the entirety of the 2019-2020 NFL season, then NFL’s International Game Pass should be your first choice as it allows you to watch every single regular season game for £143.99, or just 50p per game! Unfortunately Sky Sports won’t be showing the Jets vs Patriots this weekend so NFL Game Pass is your best bet to watch this game in the UK. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

While TSN is the exclusive broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada, unfortunately the network won’t be showing today’s Jets vs Patriots game. However, the streaming service DAZN will and it will begin its coverage of today’s game starting at 1pm ET. With DAZN you’ll be able to watch today’s game online, on mobile and on your favorite streaming devices as the service supports Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4. It costs just $20 per month or $150 per year but there is a FREE TRIAL available if you want to check it out for yourself to watch the Jets vs Patriots.

Live stream Jets vs Patriots in Australia for FREE