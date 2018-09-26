JB Hi-Fi has quietly launched its own range of SIM-only mobile plans

If you've ventured into one of the many JB Hi-FI stores around Australia over the last few days, you may have noticed huge banners detailing numerous SIM-only plans available on the retailer's new mobile service, JB Hi-Fi Mobile.

The service, which offers exclusive data-heavy BYO mobile plans on the Telstra Network, aims to give JB Hi-Fi customers bang for their buck, with certain plans offering gift cards and potentially huge discounts if you also purchase a new handset from the big-box retailer.

JB's entry-level plan offers new customers 25GB of monthly data and unlimited talk and text within Australian for $45 per month on a 12-month plan, along with a bonus $200 gift card thrown in for good measure.

For $65 per month, customers can nab 40GB of monthly data and unlimited calls and SMS, with the option to get either a $300 discount on a new phone valued under $999, or $500 off the outright price of any new phone priced over $999.

Each of the plans also includes free access to Apple Music and the Telstra Air Wi-Fi hotspot network. Currently, JB's exclusive plans aren't available online, so you'll have to venture in store and speak to a JB Hi-Fi staff member in order to sign up.