Netflix UK announces streaming tie with Miramax

Netflix has announced it has managed to rope in another content partner for its upcoming movie streaming launch in the UK, with Miramax the latest movie studio to sign on the digital dotted line.

Although we are yet to be told when the Netflix UK launch date is - it will be sometime in early 2012 - Miramax joins two other moderately big names Lionsgate and MGM in offering content online.

Stream dream

Miramax is no stranger to Netflix. The company already offers up its content for the service in the US, but it is not going down the MGM route and signing an exclusive streaming deal with Netflix.

This will come as relief to online movie watchers who don't want to see studios' content siphoned off when it reaches the web.

Miramax may not be the company it once was when the Weinstein Brothers were in charge, but its legacy movies are impressive and include the likes of Pulp Fiction, The English Patient and The Talented Mr Ripley.

Speaking about the link-up, Ned Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer, said: "Miramax films are already favorites of Netflix members in the US and Latin America and we're sure they'll be incredibly popular in the UK and Ireland as well."

