Google gives staff 10 per cent rise

Google is giving its staff a nice early Christmas present in the shape of a healthy 10 per cent pay rise this week.

The news that Google Inc will give its staff the 10 per cent rise at the start of 2011 comes from website Silicon Alley Insider.

Christmas bonus bonanza

All of Google's 23,000-plus employees will also get a $1,000 holiday bonus next month.

"While we don't typically comment on internal matters, we do believe that competitive compensation plans are important to the future of the company," a Google spokesman said in a statement.

Silicon Alley Insider published an internal email from Google CEO Eric Schmidt, with the Google boss telling staff:

"I'm pleased to share some very, very good news with Googlers worldwide. But first let me say, on behalf of everyone on the management team, that we believe we have the best employees in the world. Period. The brightest, most capable group of this size ever assembled. It's why I'm excited to come to work every day--and I'm sure you feel the same way.

"We want to make sure that you feel rewarded for your hard work, and we want to continue to attract the best people to Google.

"Googlers, you are what makes this company great, and our goal here is to recognize you for your contribution, in a way that's meaningful to you. Thank you for all that you do, and for making Google a place where magic happens."

Via Reuters and Silicon Alley Insider