Foxtel Play grows to 57 channels

While Pay TV operator Foxtel's digital subscription service Foxtel Play is cheaper than its cable and satellite offerings, it's also been left somewhat lacking in the channel lineup.

Last month the service added four new channels and this month it adds another three, with E!, 13th Street and Style all now available for digital consumption.

Best of all, the new channels fall into the existing channel packages, so people with the Entertainment pack will get Style and E! for no added cost, while Drama subscribers will enjoy 13th Street.

The new additions means you can now get access to 57 Foxtel channels through Foxtel Play. That's a significant advantage over the likes of Fetch TV, although don't forget that you'll be paying to get them all.