In Spider-Man: Homecoming, even Peter Parker is into drones

Update: And here it is, the second full Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer. Again, there's plenty of cool new tech here that Spider-Man is sporting, from a self-fitting suit to remote web bombs. It helps to be friends with Tony Stark it seems!

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? It's...a little bit like both? Marvel has just revealed its latest trailer tease for the forthcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming superhero flick, and it seems it's continuing Hollywood's current obsessions with drones.

The super-short six second clip shows everyone's favorite wall crawler firing off a spider-sized drone from his costumes iconic emblem. Take a look at it in action below:

Take flight. A new #SpiderManHomecoming trailer is landing tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/AZQwodJUE6March 27, 2017

Spider senses droning

Peter Parker's not the only silver screen star dabbling in drone tech though. As well as other recent superhero flick Logan, drones have also turned up in Eye in the Sky, Good Kill, Oblivion, Elysium and Furious 7, among others.

In Marvel's fictional universe, Elon Musk-alike Tony Stark is supplying Spidey with his flashy new gear. But explaining away the reasoning in the fiction is less interesting than the fact that drone tech has become so ubiquitous that both the heroes and villains in our films are now making use of the technology.

Expect to see a bit more of Spider-Man's new drone helper tomorrow, when the full trailer for Spider-Man Homecoming lands. It's set to hit cinemas across the globe on July 7 of this year.