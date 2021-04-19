Kate Winslet returns to the small screen, delivering another phenomenal turn as Detective Mare Sheehan - a former high school legend tasked with solving a brutal murder in her small-town community.

Also starring Guy Pearce, this 7-part HBO limited series is an engrossing, character driven thriller, and we detail below how to watch Mare of Easttown online in Australia right now.

While it's true that we don't have access to the HBO Max streaming service Down Under, HBO's latest and greatest new shows are readily available to stream in Australia via Binge and Foxtel Now. Find out how you can watch Mare of Easttown online in Australia below.

How to watch Mare of Easttown online Premiere date: Monday, April 19. New episodes: every Monday until May 31. Cast: Kate Winslet, Guy Pearce, Evan Peters, John Douglas Thompson, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart Streaming Options: Binge (AU) | Foxtel Now (AU) Watch free: try a FREE Binge trial or Foxtel Now trial

Written by Brad Ingelsby (Run All Night) and directed by Craig Zobel (The Hunt), Mare of Easttown sees Mare Sheehan thrust back into the limelight when a body washes up in Creedham Creek. She’s determined to find the killer. However, she’s haunted by her past, the high expectations of the community, and an unsolved missing person’s case from years ago.

But, with the help of Colin Zabel (Evan Peters), a county detective jointly assigned to the case, long-buried secrets begin to come to light. Also featuring John Douglas Thompson as Chief Carter, Jean Smart as Mare’s mother Helen, Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider), and David Denman as ex-husband Frank Sheehan, Mare of Easttown is an expertly written drama, brilliantly acted and brimming with danger.

So if you loved crime thrillers The Undoing and Big Sky, you’ll want to know how to watch Mare of Easttown online, which we explain in the guide below.

How to watch Mare of Easttown online in Australia

Given the difference between time zones, Mare of Easttown is available in Oz at about the same time as it’s broadcast in America: debuting on Monday April 19, and with new instalments following the same weekly schedule. Binge is the most affordable place to stream this acclaimed new series. The Aussie VOD platform gifts members a bountiful 14-day free trial too, which means you won’t pay a thing until this trial period ends. Then it’s only AUS$10 for their Basic plan, which provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade for a few extra dollars to get additional streams and better video quality. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, and plenty more from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros. It also offers more than 800 movies. Alternatively, Foxtel Now provides a mix of Live TV and On-Demand programming, with plans starting from AUS$25 a month. You’ll find Mare of Easttown on the Fox Showcase channel at 8.30pm from April 19, and new members get a 10-day free trial thrown in.