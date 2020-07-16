How to watch Into the Dark: The Current Occupant online and for free

Tales from the Crypt, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, The Twilight Zone: binge-worthy TV shows full of terror, mystery, humor, and suspense. Into the Dark is Hulu’s attempt at the horror anthology format, but spices things up with a novel twist: each episode occurs around a national holiday. This time it’s July 4 – Independence Day! – and if you’re crazy for a paranoid thriller, we’ll explain how to watch Into the Dark: The Current Occupant online from anywhere.

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant ‘Cheat Sheet’ Season 2’s latest episode “The Current Occupant” is available to stream on Hulu from July 17. This is episode 10 of 12, and like the rest is about an hour and a half. If you’re not already a member, you can subscribe to Hulu for a month-long free trial. After this time, though, you’ll pay $5.99 per month.

This episode offers a dystopian vibe reminiscent of Terry Gilliam’s Twelve Monkeys, and some wry socio-political commentary (which feels timely given Trump’s potential re-election). But don’t count on it being too drearily didactic. It’s directed by Julius Ramsay, who cut his genre teeth on shows like The Walking Dead, Scream, and The Purge, so expect to be kept buttocks clenched for the duration.

Horror fans will see some familiar faces too. Sonia Henry reprises her role as Dr Logan, last seen in Into the Dark episode “Uncanny Annie”, and The Hills Have Eyes’ Ezra Buzzington stars as the ominously named The Administrator. Barry Watson, meanwhile – whose film debut was in Kevin Williamson’s thriller Teaching Mrs. Tingle – plays the incarcerated, maybe-mad president Henry Cameron.

We love some holiday-themed fodder, and on this front Into the Dark delivers twelve months a year. So, if you’re feeling brave, keep reading as we detail how to watch Into the Dark: The Current Occupant online no matter where you are.

How to watch Into the Dark: The Current Occupant online in the US

For your dose of monthly terror, you’ll need to turn to Hulu. Into the Dark is a Hulu Original series, and, as a result, isn’t available on any other platform. Subscribers can now enjoy all of Season 1 and the majority of Season 2 on-demand, with episode 10 “The Current Occupant” being added to the platform on July 17. A monthly subscription to Hulu totals $5.99: a meagre amount considering you have access to over 1500 shows and 2500 films. Plus, you can include Premium Channels such as HBO Max and Showtime, and add extras like Ad-Free viewing for an additional fee. Best of all, Hulu provides new subscribers with a 30-day free trial! In a month you could quite easily catch up with all the spooky, blood spattered tales of Into the Dark; and, if you worked diligently, start on some other Hulu originals too, like The Handmaid’s Tale and Castle Rock. Or wait until September and binge all 24 episodes of the Jason Blum produced show. There’s always Hulu + Live TV for $54.99 per month if you need more variety. It offers a healthy amount of channels – more than 65 – plus access to their on-demand library too, and of course there’s a week-long trial, so you can check it’s to your taste before committing. Both Hulu and Hulu + Live TV support a wide range of devices, so you can watch your favorite shows however you want: on Apple and Android devices, Roku and Apple TV, PlayStation 4 or Xbox consoles, Apple TV, Nintendo Switch, and more. But, if you want sports and entertainment without the high price tag, you’re in luck. Hulu lets you bundle three OD platforms: ESPN, Disney +, and Hulu, for the ridiculously low fee of $12.99 a month. Live sports events, The Simpsons, movies, documentaries: something to suit every mood.

What is 'Into the Dark'?

From Blumhouse Television comes Into the Dark, a horror anthology series exec-produced by Jason Blum and created exclusively for Hulu viewers. Blum has already dominated the contemporary horror-movie market, helping to bring the lucrative Paranormal Activity, The Purge, and Insidious franchises to cinema screens. And as of October 2018, his brand of sinister entertainment has been haunting your laptops and TVs.

Each monthly episode of Into the Dark spins a malevolent yarn based around a national holiday. These range from the hugely celebrated – Christmas, Halloween, New Year’s Eve – to the scarily obscure (Pet Appreciation Week, anyone?). They’re all feature-length undertakings too: every one its own beast due to hiring different directors, writers, and cast members.

And the talent involved has been impressive. Long-time Wes Craven collaborator Patrick Lussier directed S1’s Thanksgiving installment, and Sophia Takal – who remade Black Christmas in 2019 – helmed episode 4’s ‘New Year, New You’. Meanwhile last week’s title, ‘Good Boy’, starred both Judy Greer as an anxious single woman with a murderous support dog, and 80s legend Steve Guttenberg as her misanthropic boss.

It’s original, tense, and brimming with contemporary themes: addressing the #MeToo movement, mental health, and – powerfully in ‘Culture Shock’ – immigration.

As of yet there’s no sign that the show will be renewed for a third season. But, at the very least, you’ve got two seasons of superior frights to indulge in on Hulu. Below is a list of the latest episodes, with the final two titles to be aired/announced:

S2 EP 1 – Uncanny Annie (Halloween)

S2 EP2 – Pilgrim (Thanksgiving)

S2 EP3 – A Nasty Piece of Work (Christmas)

S2 EP4 – Midnight Kiss (New Year’s Eve)

S2 EP5 – My Valentine (Valentine’s Day)

S2 E6 – Crawlers (Saint Patrick’s Day)

S2 E7 – Pooka Lives! (Easter)

S2 E8 – Delivered (Mother’s Day)

S2 E9 – Good Boy (Pet Appreciation Week)

S2 E10 – The Current Occupant (Independence Day)

S2 E11 – TBC

S2 E12 – TBC