Hot NBN100 deal: Score AU$10 off a speedy MyRepublic plan

If you’re in the market for a fast NBN100 broadband plan, gamer-focused Aussie ISP MyRepublic is offering a sweet deal for new customers, knocking AU$10 off the monthly cost of their 100Mbps tier for the first six months.

MyRepublic scores well in ACCC speed ratings, with a Typical Evening Speed of 83Mbps – so gaming, 4K streaming and connecting multiple devices should pose zero problems.

You can BYO modem if you already have one, but MyRepublic will optionally sell you one for a one-off fee of AU$99.

This plan also includes a VoIP phone service, meaning you can make and receive calls through your broadband connection. Every call you make is PAYG (pay as you go), and you won’t be charged any other fees (such as line-rental) for phone usage.

If you do make a lot of land-line calls, for an additional $10 per month, you can get unlimited local, national and Australian mobile calls. For $20 per month, you can get the above, plus unlimited international calls to 20 landline and 30 mobile destinations.

You’ll need to commit to a 12-month contract to get the discount, with the plan priced at AU$79.95 per month for the first six months, then returning to the regular AU$89.95 price from there on out – meaning you save $60 all up. The minimum total cost over 12 months is $1,019.40.