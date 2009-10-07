50-inch Panasonic Full HD 3D V20 plasma demoed

Panasonic teased the AV world about its 3D technology at this year's IFA trade show in Berlin, but it didn't actually show off any new technology.

The reason for this is clear, as it's keeping the announcement of its brand-new 50-inch Full HD 3D plasma for CEATEC in Japan.

While all of us in Europe shake a fist at not being able to view the technology (and are too stingy to cough up for a plane ticket for the show) those who have seen the plasma screen in action are impressed: Engadget felt the panel was "strikingly thin" and that "viewing angles were excellent".

The big news is that Panasonic is assuring punters that its 3D technology for the home will be affordable, with Mayuki Kozuka from the company explaining: "We are targeting volume so [the technology] wouldn't be that expensive."

This is surprising as the technology behind the TV is pretty advanced, with Panasonic pumping a 1080p Full HD stream to each eye, something that has yet to be achieved in 3D circles. Also, the sets will be compatible with the upcoming 3D Blu-ray standard, so the company is very much preparing itself for the long three-dimensional haul.

Before the 50-inch TV, Panasonic was merely touting a 150-inch screen, something that the average consumer would never be able to afford. It's likely that 50 inches is going to be the norm when 3D technology does hit homes sometime in 2010.

Panasonic also showed off its 3D camera, which incorporates two lenses that record two different video tracks, with this information writing to P2 memory cards. This is a proprietry system which differs from Panasonic's main rival in 3D, Sony. Recently Sony released details of a single lens 3D camera, which uses mirrors to split an image.

Both Sony and Panasonic are using active shutter glasses to bring their 3D visions to life, but it now seems that Panasonic is staying true to its word and will be releasing its 3D displays to the market first.

Sony still haven't shown off a full working model of its 3D Bravia range – its CEATEC showcase features the same prototype models which TechRadar saw at IFA 2009.