Hisense's first 4K and 8K Mini LED TVs are coming to Australia this month

Following hot on the heels of Samsung, LG and TCL, Hisense is the latest TV manufacturer to announce its first Mini LED TVs for the Australian market, with new 4K and 8K models releasing alongside a number of traditional LED models as part of its 2021 range.

Leading Hisense's 2021 lineup is the U90G ULED 8K Mini LED TV, a 75-inch behemoth that offers quantum dot colour and up to 2,000 nits of brightness. Priced at AU$7,999, the U90G ULED is set to arrive at major Australian retailers from June.

In addition to its 8K flagship, Hisense also announced a 4K Mini LED model in the U9G ULED. Pricing and availability has yet to be confirmed, however, we do know that Hisense plans to release it in 65-inch and 75-inch size options.

It's worth noting that the U90G LED isn't the only 8K television Hisense is releasing this year – the Hisense U80G ULED is the Chinese manufacturer's best non-Mini LED TV this year, sporting a full array local dimming system for black levels that should still be pretty impressive.

In our 4.5 star review, we praised the U80G ULED's "brilliant visuals" and "exceptionally smooth motion", along with its gamer-centric features.

The U80G ULED is available from June, with 65-inch (AU$4,999), 75-inch (AU$6,999) and 85-inch (AU$9,999) models on offer.

Hisense's U8G ULED TV (65-inch model) (Image credit: Hisense)

Furthermore, Hisense also announced a 4K variant in the U8G ULED which, resolution aside, brings comparable features to the U80G. Available from June, the U8G ULED starts at AU$1,799 for the 55-inch version, all the way up to AU$5,499 for the 85-inch option.

Each of the TVs listed above boasts Dolby Vision and Atmos support, and HDMI 2.1 functionality, bringing gaming-specific features such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) to the table.

With UHD televisions starting from just AU$899, you can check out Australian pricing and availability for Hisense's full 2021 TV range below.