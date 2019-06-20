Here’s the new 4K Amazon Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision

There’s a new Amazon Fire 4KTV ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019, and it has Dolby Vision, Alexa and an HD antenna for local channels all baked in to the TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision, as it’s official called, pairs a big-screen television with a slick Fire TV interface backed by Alexa voice commands. You can move about the UI hands-free.

This isn’t the first Dolby Vision product from Amazon. It also integrates the standard into the Amazon Fire Cube and Amazon Fire Stick. But the perk here is that it’s a part of the television from the get-go. No plugging in accessories needed.

“The 55-inch is shipping today,” said Amazon, while a smaller 50-inch (pictured) and even smaller 43-inch versions of the Amazon Fire Edition TV will come to Best Buy at a later time.

The Amazon Fire TV Edition price is listed at:

55-inch: $449.99

50-inch: $379.99

43-inch: $329.99

Unique is the fact that this version of the Amazon Fire TV Edition integrates the power of the Fire TV Recast, which pairs a DVR with an HD antenna. Amazon told TechRadar that they were able to pull down 100 local channels in New York.

Developing story...