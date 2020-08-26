Got Flybuys? Optus has some stonkin' SIM-only deals just for you

Optus is offering a ripper deal on select SIM-only plans – you can now score 40GB of data for as little as AU$35 a month. Sound too good to be true? Well, there’s a small catch.

This offer is only available to Flybuys members, and you must sign up before September 30.

That said, this a great value deal. By comparison, Optus’ regular and cheapest SIM-only plan is AU$39 per month and only gets you 10GB of data.

This killer deal is not the only thing on offer here – Optus teamed up with Flybuys to serve up plenty more perks along with it.

You’ll also get 10,000 Flybuys points when you sign up to a 12-month contract on the brand-new AU$35 SIM plan, as well as access to Optus Sport – something you don’t get on the telco’s standard 'Small 10GB' plan.

40GB not enough for you? If you think you’ll need more data, you can also get 60GB for AU$45 a month, or a massive 100GB of data for AU$65 each billing cycle.

To stack those up against Optus’ regular plans, 60GB of data would usually cost you AU$49 a month, while the standard 'Large 100GB' plan would actually cost you AU$6 less at AU$59 per month.

It’s worth noting that the regular 100GB plan offers similar included value (with the addition of unlimited international calls and texts to select countries and 2GB roaming data), but you’ll miss out on the AU$150 worth of Flybuys points.

All of these new Optus plans are available on 12- or 24-month contracts, and if you’d like to sign up, you’ll have until September 30 to do so to score that extra data. Not to worry if you’re not a Flybuys member – it’s free to join and you can sign up here.