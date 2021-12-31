Google Pixel 6's biggest update yet is paused to sort out a new phone call bug

Audio player loading…

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were both meant to get their first major updates by the end of December 2021, but now the company has confirmed it has paused the rollout of the upgrade.

According to a statement on Google's Support Forums, spotted by DroidLife, the company has decided to pause the update rollout because of a new bug that meant some users were experiencing calls with connectivity issues.

The statement from Google also tells us a full update that will bring all of the expected features as well as a fix for this bug is set to be pushed to both phones in late January. An exact release date for that update is unclear.

The December 2021 update was set to introduce new features such as Quick Tap to Snap intergration. That allows you to tap twice on the rear of your phone to immediately open the Snapchat app.

It was also set to bring in digital car key support as well as a variety of other bug fixes. That is perhaps a little ironic as this update has brought with it an issue that was widely reported enough that Google decided to pause the rollout.

Some Pixel 6 owners did get the update over the last month before it was paused, and many of those who got it have experienced dropped phone calls. If you want to know how to sort that issue, read on to the bottom of this article.

Analysis: What to do if you're getting this bug

If you're one of the lucky few to get the update for your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, you may be able to access all of the features we've spoken about above. It may also mean you experience these frustrating connectivity issues.

If that's the case, it's possible to revert your software so you don't have to suffer from these problems until late January.

Google said in its statement, "You can revert to the previous software version using the Android Flash Tool (flash.android.com) and performing a factory reset."

This is a touch more complicated than upgrading your Android phone's software, though. We would recommend ensuring you've backed up your phone before you restore to a previous version of the software.

