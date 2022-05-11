Google Pixel 6a announced to take on iPhone SE 3 at Google IO 2022

Audio player loading…

The Google Pixel 6a has been confirmed, at the keynote conference of Google IO 2022 (we've got a live blog running for the whole event here).

This is a budget spin on the Google Pixel 6, judging at least by the 'a' in its name and the conventions of the series. So far, though, we're waiting to hear more about the phone.

It has a surprising amount of its big siblings' features, though some downgrades in select areas do mean the Pixel 6 will remain a key member of the line.

The release date for this phone is quite a way away, but before we get our hands on it, here's everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 6a.

Google has only just confirmed the Pixel 6a's existence, and it's still currently unveiling the new Android phone. This is a breaking story and we're constantly updating it with new information as it's provided, so refresh this page for up-to-date details.

Price and availability

The Google Pixel 6a costs $449 - that converts to around £360, AU$650, though we're waiting to hear about when the thing will go on sale.

Pre-orders in the US start on July 21, though we don't know when it'll actually go on sale. That's quite a way away, so it's surprising we're hearing about it so soon.

It comes in white, green and black.

Design and display

The Google Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch screen, with a punch-hole cut-out like the other Pixel 6 phones. It has FHD+ resolution, but only a 60Hz refresh rate, which may disappoint some.

It has a similar design to its siblings with the same camera bar, but with smaller lens cut-outs - this makes it look a little more discrete, in our eyes.

We haven't heard what material the phone is made of, but guessing based on previous a phones, it's likely plastic. That does make it more resistant to drops, at least.

(Image credit: Future)

Cameras and battery life.

The Google Pixel 6a cameras are a 12MP main, and 12MP ultra-wide, sitting in that chunky bar. We didn't hear about the front-facing camera at the Google IO keynote.

Some camera features are carried over from the Pixel 6 including Magic Eraser for removing annoying extras in photos, and Real Tone for more accurately balancing portrait mode for people with non-white skin.

What's the battery capacity here? We didn't hear - we'll update you on that, and the charging speed, when we find out.

Performance and specs

The Google Tensor chip is carried over from the older phones to the Pixel 6a - this should make the Pixel 6a just as powerful as those other devices, and explains why they get the same camera features.

Beyond that, we haven't heard about the RAM or storage of the phone, so we'll need to update this article when we hear.

The software is Android 12 - the handset is too early for Android 13, unfortunately, though it'll likely receive that update in due time.