Google Pixel 4 shown off in eye-catching orange along with many other leaks

There’s very little we don’t know about the Google Pixel 4 at this stage. We know for example that it’s coming in a new orange shade – one that Google itself has confirmed on a billboard. However that only provided a partial look at the phone. Now though, we’re getting a much closer look at the Pixel 4 in orange.

A leaked render shared by @evleaks (a reputable leaker) shows off the coral-like color, which is rumored to be called ‘Oh So Orange’. It’s not overly bright, which is probably for the best, but it’s definitely still more showy than the white and black Pixel 4 shades that have been heavily leaked.

Other than the color, this is exactly the same design as we’ve seen extensively before, complete with a bezel above the screen and a square camera block.

In other Pixel 4 news, 9to5Google has got hold of some leaked promo videos showing the Pixel 4’s Motion Sense feature. This is another thing that we already knew was coming to Pixel 4, one that will allow you to interact with the phone using air gestures.

Examples shown in the videos include things like silencing calls and alarms or skipping to the next song simply by swiping your hand above the screen.

The same site also shared videos of new Google Assistant features on the upcoming phones, the key one being ‘Continued Conversations’, which allows you to make follow-up queries without using the wake-word again. Google Assistant will also remember the context.

So, for example, in one video a user asks Google to show them photos from last weekend, following that up with “show me the ones with a dog”, with Google knowing the “ones” only included photos from last weekend.

A new neural core

Finally, 9to5Google has also shared an apparently-official specs list for both the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the most interesting element of which is mention of a ‘Pixel Neural Core’, emphasizing the use of neural network techniques to improve image processing.

This doesn’t sound like a completely new feature, rather it’s likely an upgraded version of the Pixel Visual Core from the Pixel 3 range. But those phones take great photos, so any upgrades are worth getting excited about.

The sheet also mentions what comes in the Pixel 4 box, and there’s no mention of USB-C earbuds or a USB-C adaptor, so you’ll presumably have to supply your own.

The core specs are no surprise simply because they’ve been heavily leaked. They include things like a 5.7-inch screen on the Pixel 4 and a 6.3-inch one on the Pixel 4 XL, both with a 90Hz refresh rate.

There’s also mention of a Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 12MP and 16MP rear cameras, 64GB or 128GB of storage, stereo speakers, and either a 2,800mAh battery (in the Pixel 4), or a 3,700mAh one (in the Pixel 4 XL).

While all of this is just rumors for now, it’s also likely accurate this close to the October 15 launch of the range. A launch which, by the looks of things, is going to be light on surprises.

