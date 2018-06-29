Global T20 Canada gets a free live stream: see how to watch the cricket from anywhere

It's weird. There hasn't been much fanfare around the inaugural of the Global T20 Canada cricket tournament. It may be because it's in that not-so-proud cricketing country of Canada, but the quality of the players heading to North America to play is substantial. And unlike most cricket these days, the Global T20 is completely free to live stream.

The biggest story around the Global T20 is that shamed Australians Steve Smith and David Warner are making their return to competitive cricket at the brand new Twenty20 tournament. And other cricketing superstars such as Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga will also be travelling to Canada to play for the six competing teams.

The Global T20 is being held at the Maple Leaf Cricket Club in Toronto and runs from June 28 with the final taking place on July 15. And the great news is that little-known Freesport.tv is showing the whole thing free of charge, with one or two matches most days from 4pm local time (9pm BST, 4pm ET, 1pm PT, 6am AEST).

Free Global T20 live stream

You can access the Freesport online live stream by going to the free and legal streaming service TVPlayer.com.

If you're out of the UK, you'll find that your access is region blocked. You don't have to let that stop you though, as you can always download and install a VPN to let you watch from anywhere. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - let's you effectively relocate your laptop or mobile device's IP to somewhere else in the world. In this case, you can change it to the UK and pick up the TVPlayer.com stream as if you were sat in London!

