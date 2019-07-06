Gears 5 multiplayer tech test begins in July

The Coalition has confirmed that it will be hosting technical test sessions for some of Gears 5’s Versus multiplayer modes in July.

First mentioned during E3 2019, these tests will take place across two sessions so if you can’t make one, be sure to block out your calendar for the other. The first session will run from July 19 until July 22, while the second will run from July 26 until July 29.

Both sessions will include three distinct modes from Gears 5 across two of its new multiplayer maps. The modes will be Arcade, which is described as “a new approachable, frenetic Versus experience”, as well as the more familiar Escalation and King of the Hill.

Stress tests

Testers will also have a chance to try out new features called Bootcamp and Tour of Duty. Bootcamp is a place for players to practice skills and learn new mechanics, while Tour of Duty is a recently confirmed feature which essentially acts like a free Battle Pass with daily challenges and rewards. The Tour of Duty in the test will be a shorter version rather than the full thing.

The primary aim for The Coalition for these testing periods is to put some pressure on servers before launch day and establish how they can handle a glut of players coming into the game at once. There is also, of course, the added bonus of getting player feedback on the modes and maps they’ll be playing through.

The tests will be open to both PC and Xbox One players and available to pre-load from July 17. Those with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or standard Xbox Game Pass for PC or Xbox will find that access to the test is included in their membership.

Non-members will be able to access the test by pre-ordering Gears 5 from the Xbox and Windows stores or from participating third-party retailers who will provide access codes. Participating retailers for each country are detailed on the official Gears 5 post.

Naturally, PC players have the added issue of checking their system can keep up with the game and The Coalition has confirmed minimum, recommended and ideal system requirements for playing the test.

The ideal system requirements call for Windows 10 with the May 2019 update, AMD Ryzen 7 or Intel i7 Skylake, AMD Radeon VII or NVIDIA GTX 2080 with 8GB VRAM, 8GB RAM and 15GB SSD.

The Coalition has promised fans that more about Gears 5 Versus will be revealed in the weeks running up to the test launch, including a closer look at Escalation during the ELEAGUE Invitational tournament running from July 13 to July 14.