Garmin Forerunner 935 multi-sport watch is almost half off at Rebel Sport

No one does advanced fitness wearables like Garmin. The company’s Forerunner series of multi-sports watches are some of the best GPS-enabled wearables money can buy, and the now two-year-old Forerunner 935 is no exception. Functional and stylish, you’ll be able to do more than just track your step count.

Whether you’re into running, cycling or hiking, this triathlon-ready smartwatch is packed to the rafters with sensors. You can connect your bike’s smart light to the device, keep tabs on how high up you’re climbing thanks to the onboard barometric altimeter and, the best part, it’s got a battery life that will last days, not hours.

With the Garmin Connect app, you can track your sleeping patterns, steps, resting heart rate and even stress! It also gives you the ability to download different watch faces so you can mix it up from time to time, although the interface on the Forerunner 935 does feel a little rudimentary and dated now. Despite that it’s one of the best GPS companions you can get to track your fitness regime.

While it’s a great investment for a fitness fanatic, ironman, wannabe ironman or someone just keen on benefitting from the amazing insights this watch can bring, it is quite expensive, with an RRP of AU$699. However, this is a great opportunity to save some dosh, with Rebel Sports offering a AU$300 discount on this excellent wearable. Get in quick, though, as stock might be limited and snagging the Forerunner 935 for under AU$400 is, frankly, a bit of a steal!