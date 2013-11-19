Valve may follow Oculus Rift's lead and demo its own VR headset

Valve may be preparing to show off its own VR prototype during its Steam Developer days in January 2014.

Valve has scheduled in two sessions during its Developer Days, one titled "What VR Could, Should, and Almost Certainly Will be withing Two Years" and another named "Virtual Reality and Steam".

In the invitation, Valve adds that these sessions will include a "discussion of the Steam Overlay in VR, "Steam store changes" and the "VR plan for Steamworks." Could Valve have its own Oculus rival on the way?

Oculus Rift founder Palmer Luckey recently told us that the Oculus Rift team were still "great friends" with Valve, so we do wonder if we could even see some sort of partnership between the two. Luckey is also doing a talk at the Dev Days called "Porting games to Virtual Reality", so who knows.

Goggles on, please

Valve has already announced its Steam Machines and Steam OS, which will arrive next year. Given the latest revelation, we reckon we might also see a Valve headset arrive at the same time, or following soon down the line.

The Oculus Rift is also set to hit the ground in Q3 next year and Sony is rumoured to be working on one for the PS4, meaning 2014 could be the year we finally see VR take off.

Hey, maybe this is why Half-Life 3 has taken so long...