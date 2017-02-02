Here are the free PlayStation Plus games for February 2017

Each month, a new range of free downloadable games becomes available to North American, European and Australian PlayStation Plus subscribers, with titles across PS3, PS4 and PS Vita.

February's free game lineup

LittleBigPlanet 3 (PS4) – Sackboy is back! Only this time, he's brought some friends along for his latest adventure. Not interested in pre-made levels? Then why not create your own?

Not a Hero (PS4) – From the makers of OlliOlli comes Not a Hero, a pixelated, shooter that has you violently dispatching members of the criminal underworld. Think of it like a side-scrolling Hotline Miami.

Starwhal (PS3 / cross buy with PS4) – a hilarious couch-multiplayer classic, the retro-styled Starwhal lets you and your friends partake in an epic Narwhal battle in space. Use your huge tusk to barge into your opponents – that is, if the game's deliberately wonky controls will let you!

Anna — Extended Edition (PS3) – A psychological horror game set in a sawmill in the Italian hills, you must gather clues and solve a number puzzles in order to unlock the main character's dark past.

Ninja Senki DX (PS Vita / cross buy with PS4) – A retro NES-style game in the vein of Mega Man, Ninja Senki DX has you running, jumping and shooting your way through a number of ninja-themed level in order to complete lead character Hayate's quest for revenge.

TorqueL (PS Vita / cross buy with PS4) – Navigate your way through 50 chambers in this indie physics-based puzzler that see's travel around inside a square with different colours on each side.

