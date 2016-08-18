The best games of 2016 (so far)

The amount of new games coming out each year is more than any one person can handle. Even if you didn't have pesky "responsibilities" to tie you down, there's just no way you can get through every single game that comes out in 12 months' time.

For the most part, that's a good problem to have. The video game industry is thriving with this much choice. For the first time, well, ever, it truly feels like there's something for everyone.

If you like a third-person shooter with a bit of a sci-fi bend, you've got Quantum Break to satisfy your physics-loving appetite. Want a sports game that feels more like an RPG? Check out MLB 2016: The Show.

While there are other sites that will offer a comprehensive list of games you need to play right before the clock strikes midnight on January 1, 2017, we thought we'd update you every month with the games we think you ought to be playing right now.

This way, you can keep the responsibilities (i.e. your job and significant other) and only spend time with the best games each and every month. You can thank us later.

