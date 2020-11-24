Foxtel Now cyber sale: get 3 months of everything for only AU$25 per month

It's that wonderful time of year once again where savings can be found just about anywhere, and it seems even Foxtel is in the giving mood.

In a rare Foxtel Now streaming deal, you can get everything the service has to offer for three months at the discounted price of just AU$25 per month – that's a massive saving on the usual 'All packs' price of AU$104 per month!

That means you get the Pop (AU$15p/m), LIfestyle (AU$10p/m), Drama (AU$10p/m), Kids (AU$10p/m), Docos (AU$10p/m), Sport (AU$29p/m) and Movies (AU$20p/m) packs, all for the price of Foxtel Now's 'Essentials' starter bundle.

Here's what you get

Simply click on the deal above (or this link right here) to take advantage of Foxtel Now's cyber sale and receive the whole shebang for just AU$25 per month.

Note that the full AU$104p/m price takes effect as soon as the three months are over, so you'll have to adjust your plan or cancel before that date to avoid that usual fee.

Better hurry, though – this offer is only available between November 20 and December 6, 2020.