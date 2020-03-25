Foxtel is giving subscribers free access to more content, screens and data

As Australians spend more time at home in self-isolation, Foxtel has announced that it's giving its subscribers more content, screens and data at no additional cost to help make these uncertain times a little more bearable.

Starting today and extending until May 31, 2020, Foxtel is providing customers with access to its Drama, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Documentaries, Reality and Kids TV channels and on demand libraries – no activation necessary.

And, if you're a Foxtel Now subscriber, the Drama Extra, Docos, Pop, Lifestyle and Kids content packages will now be added to your Essentials, Pop or Lifestyle packs.

Additionally, subscribers will also gain multi-screen access, allowing them to watch Foxtel's offerings on up to two additional devices at the same time. This includes the ability to cast the Foxtel GO app to additional TVs.

But that's not all – unlimited broadband data is being given to all Foxtel Broadband and Foxtel NBN customers with monthly data allowances, which should make life a little easier for families staying indoors.

With most live sports being cancelled for the foreseeable future, it's highly likely that this generosity is driven by Foxtel's need to offer something in return for losing one of its biggest draws.

That said, giving customers free access to more content, screens and data is a pretty good way to compensate in our eyes.