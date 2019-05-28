Forget leather – HP is making laptops out of wood

HP is no stranger to making laptops out of unusual materials – such as the leather-bound HP Spectre Folio – and at Computex 2019, the company has revealed its releasing its Envy range of laptops with bodies that are partially made out of wood.

The HP Envy Wood line up will come with a thin layer of wood over their metal bodies, with the palm rest, trackpad and even fingerprint reader having wood designs.

The laptops will come in a choice of wood and color options, including walnut, pale birch and ceramic white birch. HP also promises that the wood will come from sustainable sources.

Can't see the wood for the HPs

According to HP, there will be wooden variants of the 2019 models of the HP Envy 13, HP Envy 17, HP Envy x360 13 and HP Envy x360 15.

HP hasn’t yet revealed the price or specs for the wood-clad laptops – which will release later this year – but they will come with a choice of Intel or AMD processors, will benefit from long battery lives, and will offer a choice of OLED screens for the high-end Envy x360 models.

Some people may think that a wood-covered laptop will simply be an expensive novelty. However, we were very impressed with the Spectre Folio, which gives us confidence that HP has the ability to make an attractive and desirable laptop out of organic material.