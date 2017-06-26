Facebook looking to TV shows as the next big thing to keep you glued to the site

It used to be so simple for HBO and the other TV networks. They had a monopoly on scripted television as there was nowhere else TV writers could go to sell their wares.

Then Netflix came along, Amazon soon after and Apple and YouTube have also planted their flags. Now it's Facebook's turn to eye up TV programming in a big way.

In a new report by the Wall Street Journal, Facebook's big TV plans have become a little clearer and we will start to see original programming from the social giant next summer. And not just bite-size, snackable content either but fully fledged television shows.

Facebook's television vision

Given this is Facebook, the budget for these shows is huge as well. It's said that up to $3 million will be paid for single episodes and its programming will include everything from scripted drama to reality TV.

Demographic-wise, it's pretty obvious that Facebook is going for a younger crowd, aiming for shows that will please 17-30 year olds.

In a comment to The Verge, Facebook confirmed it was working on self-funded TV shows but played down how big it was going, explaining: “We're supporting a small group of partners and creators as they experiment with the kinds of shows you can build a community around - from sports to comedy to reality to gaming.”

These new shows are set to go alongside a number of TV series that Facebook hasn't created itself but will house on its platform. They include the Sundance hit Strangers and reality show Last State Standing.

If the reports are correct then we will see some of these new shows later this summer.