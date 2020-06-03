Expand your smart home ecosystem with the Echo Show 5 and save AU$50

Smart displays have been around for a while now – since being introduced to the market in 2015, their popularity has soared and you can find them in households across our nation as we progress into the age of tech-driven home ecosystems.

Amazon, a major player in the smart home game, has continually produced smart speakers which have been favoured by tech enthusiasts.

If you’re interested in purchasing one of these well-liked devices, now is a great time to do so as the much anticipated Mid-Year Sale event has seen Amazon discount its popular Echo Show 5 smart display by 39%.

As you would expect, the Echo Show 5 packs in all the traditional features of a smart display – inbuilt voice activation, a virtual assistant (otherwise known as Alexa) and a large 5.5-inch screen.

What’s great about this device is its convenience – you can easily manage your calendar, make to-do lists, watch movies, listen to songs and set your alarm all from this nifty smart home appliance.

Not only that, you can also use voice control to manage other smart gadgets within your home, making it the central location for your cultivated intelligent machinery.

The Echo Show 5 also has a camera and a mic, meaning you can stay in contact with your friends and family if they have a compatible Echo device, the Alexa app or even a Skype account.

You can grab the Echo Show 5 today for only AU$79 – that’s well below the usual AU$129 price point for your very own virtual assistant. Make your life easier and head to Amazon today to secure this handy smart display – available in charcoal or sandstone.