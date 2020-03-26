Exercise the demons and save AU$81.05 on a Fitbit Charge 3

As we start to look at ways to keep ourselves entertained while in isolation, a lot of us are purchasing exercise equipment and using this opportunity to get into shape. For those who want to ‘exercise’ the demons, you may want to invest in the Fitbit Charge 3 which is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy to give you the added boost you’ll need to achieve your goals.

The Charge 3 specialises in revealing insights about your body, such as your heart rate and the amount of calories you burn throughout the day.

Programmed on the fitness watch are over 15 goal-based exercises with automatic exercise recognition, personalised guided breathing and much more – this is ideal for those missing their guided gym workouts.

With this nifty wearable, you can track your sleeping habits and see once and for all if you’re getting enough sleep. In addition to this, if you’re a female you can track your menstrual cycle, record symptoms and even estimate ovulation and fertility windows.

The Fitbit Charge 3 will keep you connected to the outside world with a number of convenient features, such as message notification and the ability to answer phone calls and send quick replies (Android only). Additional apps, such as calendar and weather, are just a tap away.

On top of all of this, It’s also water-resistant (up to 50m) so you can track your time in the pool or shower.

This device is one of the best around to help you achieve your fitness goals that won’t take a chunk out of your wallet. Grab yours today through Amazon for only AU$148.90 in either Rose Gold or Blue Grey.