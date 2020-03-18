eBay's dishing out AU$99 Apple AirPods in new Plus-exclusive sale

eBay Australia is rolling out a selection of mid-season mega deals exclusive to Plus members over the next few days, with a number of hot tech products seeing a huge price drop.

Those highly sought-after items will come from the likes of Apple, Bose, Sony and Dyson – plus there's exclusive discounts on upcoming Switch games such as Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing.

We've done the graft for you and have highlighted some of the best Plus-exclusive discounts below, but for the full selection you can head directly to eBay's mid-season sale page.

To net these Plus-only deals, you'll need to be an eBay Plus member. If you haven't already signed up, join today for a 30-day free trial to enjoy Plus-exclusive discounts, and free delivery and returns on a massive range of Plus items.

eBay Plus-exclusive tech deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case | AU$99 (RRP AU$249; save AU$150) Typically, you’ll be hard pressed to net more than $50 off Apple’s incredibly popular second-generation of AirPods, so this AU$99 deal is a huge discount – a rare sight outside of the busy Black Friday sale period. These 2019-model AirPods come with a charging case, improved connectivity, rapid pairing and hands-free Siri functionality. To snap these up for 60% off the RRP, eBay Plus members can head to eBay’s mid-season sale page. These’ll undoubtedly be in high demand, so eBay is making them available in three lots of 100. Those unlock on Friday, March 20 at 10am, 2pm and 6pm – all those times are AEDT.View Deal

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier | AU$179 (RRP AU$299.95; save AU$120.95) This sleek-looking air purifier from Xiaomi has a true HEPA filter which promises to capture 99.97% of smoke, dust, mould spores, pollen and other fine particles up to 0.3 microns in size, while Xiaomi says the activated carbon filter traps toxic substances and odour. You’ll be able to check air quality at a glance with easy-to-understand red, orange and green light indicators on the device, and app integration on your smartphone. If you’re an eBay Plus member, you can score a 40% discount on this nifty appliance when it releases at 9am on Friday 20th AEDT.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$399 (RRP AU$599.95; save AU$200.95) There’s plenty of buzz around noise-cancelling tech, and Bose has truly outdone itself with this new set of premium headphones. The noise cancellation in these over-ear cans is class-leading, and it works whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. The tech manages to filter out environmental noise picked up by the built-in mic too, so your voice should come through loud and clear on calls. Available only in black, eBay Plus members can snag the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for the cheapest price yet. With the possibility of high demand, eBay will stagger their availability throughout the day (that’s Thursday, March 19) with new batches unlocking at 10am, 12pm and 2pm AEDT. eBay Plus members can use the code PAJ17 to nab this discount.View Deal

Doom Eternal | AU$39 for PC, AU$49 for PS4 and Xbox If blood-pumping action is more your speed, you’ll be very pleased to hear the just released Doom Eternal is now available to pre-order for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC from The Gamesmen’s eBay store, with a tempting discount for eBay Plus members. It’s been one of the most anticipated games of the year, so get ready for adrenaline-fueled first-person action with enemies from hell. eBay Plus members can use the code PCW11 to score this saving.View Deal

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin | AU$319 (RRP AU$599; save AU$280) There’s a huge saving to be had on this cordless vacuum, and it comes directly from Dyson’s eBay store. The V7 Motorhead Origin promises up to 30 minutes of powerful suction from this handstick vacuum, plus machine filtration to capture allergens and expel cleaner air. While it’s a slightly older model, the Dyson V7 is still a great vacuum that’s already discounted down to AU$399 on eBay for the general public, but Plus subscribers can grab a further 25% off, making it the cheapest we can remember seeing it. Offer drops at 10am Friday 20th AEDT.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 | AU$199 (RRP AU$319; save AU$120) This might just be the lowest price we’ve seen on the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless ‘buds yet. If you don’t enjoy the feel of cans on your head, these in-ears are best-in-class thanks to efficient noise cancellation and above average battery life. They look rather inconspicuous too. eBay has slashed the price of these earbuds down to AU$199. Available in both the black and silver colour options. With this all-time low price, there’s a good chance they’ll be in high demand, so eBay is staggering their release across Sunday, March 22, with new batches opening up at 4pm, 6pm and 8pm AEDT.View Deal

Other Plus-exclusive deals

Devanti Air Fryer 7L LCD | AU$99 This 7L capacity air fryer should leave plenty of room to cook up meals for your family without using oil. Devanti promises that by not using oil, you’ll be reducing cooking fat by up to 80% in comparison to traditional deep frying. And without cooking oil, the fryer is much easier to clean.View Deal

Lavazza bundle | AU$129 For a pint-sized coffee machine at home, this Lavazza bundle is a steal. For just AU$129, you’ll get a Lavazza A Modo Mio Tiny White coffee capsule machine, a Milkeasy Milk Frother, 96 coffee capsules and a Lavazza chocolate shaker to make you really feel fancy. Available only to eBay Plus members when released on site.View Deal

RM Williams | AU$520 An iconic pair of Australian boots, eBay Plus members can get them for over 20% off when they drop on Friday 20th at 10am AEDT.View Deal