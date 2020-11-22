Dyson V10 Absolute down to just AU$764 in this Black Friday sale

Dyson Australia isn't waiting for November 27 to come round, having kicked off its own Black Friday sale early. And while we were hoping the latest V11 Outsize would be discounted, Dyson is offering an excellent bargain on one of its V10 handsticks instead.

There's AU$250 off on the premium Dyson V10 Absolute+ to be had right now. And, if you add the code DYSONBF10 at checkout, you'll get an additional 10% off, bringing the price of this expensive vacuum cleaner down a much more affordable AU$764.10.

The V10 range was a game changer for Dyson's handsticks. It helped prove that cordless vacuum cleaners could be just as powerful as some expensive corded machines out there. It also proved that you didn't have to rush through your cleaning, thanks to a whopping 60 minutes of fade-free power.

And when it comes to suction, Dyson was able to improve on that as well. The V10 handsticks suck 30% more than the older V8 models, making the V10 Absolute+ perfect for hard floors and carpets, even in a home with a pet or two.

What makes this Dyson offer so fantastic is the AU$334.90 saving to be had with the use of the checkout code. This brings the price of the V10 Absolute+ down to less than the RRP of the cheapest V8 model. And you'll be getting seven additional cleaning tools along with the two cleaner heads that come in the box.

So whether you need to get into crevices, clean up a kitchen accident, pick up after your furry friend, get to the cobwebs in the ceiling or clean out your car – there's plenty of suction and battery power here for a thorough job. And all for just over AU$764.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ | AU$764.10 at Dyson (save AU$334.90) Shipping with two cleaner heads, and seven additional tools, this package is well worth every penny you pay for it. Particularly since it comes with a very respectable 60-minute runtime, a large bin and a lot of suction power (there are three different settings to choose from). It's also one of the lowest prices we've seen, with AU$250 slashed on Dyson's online storefront. But add in the code DYSONBF10 at checkout and you can save an additional 10%.View Deal