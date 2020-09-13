Dyson Australia says 'forget Black Friday', launches its own week of exclusive deals

For Aussie deal hunters, we're entering the sticky end of the year. While we might still be waiting to see if Prime Day 2020 will actually take place this year, Black Friday is a safe bet, inching closer by the day. However, Dyson isn’t waiting for a big sale event to come by; instead, the company known for some of the best vacuum cleaners is hosting its own sale in Australia.

Starting today (Monday, September 14), Dyson Week brings online-exclusive deals and bonus offers from Dyson Australia. You can save a decent chunk of change on the V8 Absolute or grab a Dyson Pure Cool desk purifier for less – something that could be particularly useful as we head towards summer and bushfire season here in Australia.

Dyson Week will not only help you save on individual products, but you can also bundle and save. For example, you can get a V7 Motorhead vacuum cleaner along with a Pure Cool Me fan and save just under AU$300 on the combined price.

And it’s not only about the company’s vacuum cleaners and fans – this is also your chance to grab the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and score a bonus gift worth AU$99, or you can get the versatile Airwrap styler instead.

Scroll down to see a complete rundown of all the offers available during Dyson Week, which ends Sunday, September 20. So hurry as some offers can be taken off the table as they’re subjected to stock availability.

Find more offers on Dyson products on our dedicated Dyson deals page

Discounts

Dyson V8 Absolute | AU$699 (RRP AU$899; save AU$200) There may be two new generations out after it already but that doesn't mean the V8 Absolute is any less of a vacuum cleaner. It's still a powerful sucker indeed. It will make quick work of your cleaning chores with great suction for up to 40 minutes. That's plenty for a small home. And, like all of Dyson's vacuums, it's versatile as well. So head over to Dyson and save AU$200 on this machine.View Deal

Dyson V8 Origin | AU$599 (RRP AU$749; save AU$150) Not quite the more enticing AU$200 discount on the Absolute model above but the Origin is a cheaper option if you're after an affordable Dyson handstick. At AU$599, you're getting a vacuum cleaner that's a very capable dustbuster indeed and will give you up to 40 minutes of fade-free power, along with a decent AU$150 saving.View Deal

Dyson V7 | AU$399 (RRP AU$599; save AU$200) If you're on a very strict budget but would still like to get your hands on a Dyson, erm, handstick, then consider the older V7. It might not have all the frills of the latest models but it is still a powerful device with up to 30 minutes of runtime. And at AU$399, it's the most affordable Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner you can get.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal+ | AU$899 (RRP AU$999; save AU$100) If you've got the money to spare and want one of the best vacuums Dyson has to offer, then there's AU$100 off on the V10 Animal+. There's about 30% more suction here as compared to the V8, and you get an hour's worth of fade-free power. Moreover, this vacuum comes with a total of six tools, so you can get all the help you need to keep your home is perfect shape.View Deal

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link | AU$599 (RRP AU$799; save AU$200) This three-in-one device will not only keep you cool in summer, but will double up as a heater in the colder months, and triple up as an air purifier all year round. And with AU$200 to be saved on the Pure Hot+Cool Link, it's the perfect time to get one – just as temperatures around most of the country begin to soar. It's available in two versions – the darker black/nickel model and the white/silver option.View Deal

Dyson Pure Cool purifying desk fan | AU$598 + bonus filter (RRP AU$649; save AU$51) Summer isn't far off and we're all going to cool off. If you're going to be stuck indoors, you can get yourself this small desk fan for less. Not only will it cool you down, it will also purify the air in the room as it circulates – something that could be useful now that bushfire season is almost upon us. This online-only offer isn't a huge discount, but you'll also get a free filter worth AU$99, making it a bargain worth considering.View Deal

Bundle and save

Dyson Pure Cool Me (Image credit: Dyson)

As mentioned earlier, Dyson is also offering some bundle-and-save packages that allow you to grab two items and save some dosh on the total cost. There are three such bundles available – all of them include the purchase of the Dyson Pure Cool Me tabletop fan and, when bought with one of the below three Dyson products, gets you AU$299 off the final price.

Just add one of the below to your cart and the option to add on the fan (in a choice of two colours) will automatically become available to you.

Dyson V7 Motorhead + Dyson Pure Cool Me | AU$799 (RRP AU$1,098; save AU$299) Buy both a vacuum cleaner and a fan together and you'll be able to save almost AU$300 on the total price of both. So not only will you be able to keep your home in tiptop shape, you'll also be able to stay cool as the weather begins to warm up in most parts of the country. And the fan will also purify the air at home. So not a bad bundle to get, especially since it saves you almost AU$300 in the bargain.View Deal

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool + Dyson Pure Cool Me | AU$1,099 (RRP AU$1,398; save AU$299) If you need to keep more than a single room cool at a time, this is a great option to get. You'll get a tabletop fan-cum-purifier along with a heater-cum-fan-cum-purifier, along with a saving of AU$299 on the total cost. The fan-heater alone costs a pretty penny, so this isn't a bad deal at all. And the offer is available on both the silver/white model and the black/nickel option.View Deal

Dyson Airwrap styler + Dyson Pure Cool Me | AU$999 (RRP AU$1,298; save AU$299) Need a fan and something to keep your crowning glory looking gorgeous every time you step out of the house? Then this is the bundle for you. Dyson will shave off AU$299 on the total cost of the desktop fan purifier and its versatile styling kit, bringing the final price tag to under AU$1,000. This bundle offer is also available on both colour options, so choose either black/purple styler or the iron/fuschia and you'll still save.View Deal

Bonus gift

Dyson V11 Outsize Pro | AU$1,349 + extra battery (AU$199) or Dyson Dok (AU$149) Lusting after Dyson's latest and best handstick to date? It is expensive, but you do get the promise of up to 40% more suction than any Dyson Cyclone vacuum, a large cleaning head to cover more surface area, a whopping 1.9L bin and up to 60 minutes of fade-free runtime. While you'll be paying full price for the vacuum, Dyson will throw in a free gift – it's your choice between an extra battery pack (so you get up to 120 minutes of cleaning time) worth AU$199 or the Dok (the charging dock) to keep the V11 juiced up.View Deal

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer | AU$549 + display stand (AU$99) It might be expensive for a hair dryer, but the Supersonic causes way less heat damage than a traditional hair dryer. It also saves you time by drying hair faster than many other brands, and it's great for any type of hair. While you're not going to get a discount, Dyson is offering a free gift with this purchase – you'll get a stand worth AU$99 so you can neatly store your dryer and accompanying accessories on a shelf.View Deal