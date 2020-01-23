Deal of the day: JB Hi-Fi knock 20% off the 65-inch Sony X9500G 4K smart TV

Thanks to the numerous streaming services currently available in Australia, people are going to the cinemas less and less. Instead, they’re opting to stay in and binge on the latest TV shows or curl up on the couch and watch a good movie.

To bring the big screen, cinematic-style experience to your home without blowing your budget, JB Hi-Fi is offering the 65-inch Sony X9500G 4K Ultra HD smart telly at an amazing discounted rate.

What we love about the Sony TV is its immaculate design and flawless 4K/HDR performance. This TV shines with its stunning 4K picture quality and offers a High Dynamic Range colour profile (which is much more comprehensive than SDR – Standard Dynamic Range).

Sony has been innovative with their newly designed speakers, called Acoustic Multi-Audio. The intention is to create the illusion of sound emerging from the centre of the screen – although, during our testing of this product we found that the sound can be a tad unbalanced when the volume is too high. The good news is that there’s a workaround to this problem which we discussed in our review. Nevertheless, this TV has plenty going for it, including a stylish look and impressive imagery.

What makes this smart TV an even more appealing option right now is the saving of AU$522 at JB Hi-Fi. With this discount, there may even be room in the budget for a quality sound system to truly emulate a cinema experience.