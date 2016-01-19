HP Sprout Pro makes 3D scanning easy for schools and business

The HP Sprout was originally released as a crafty home computer, but now the electronics firm has released a new version for creative professionals and schools.

Introducing the Sprout Pro, it's the same desktop all-in-one PC outfitted with an attached projector and 3D scanner for an immersive digital experience. The Pro-level Sprout will also include a few enhancements including an updated Intel Skylake Core i7 processor and DDR4 RAM for memory, and of course, Windows 10 Pro.

On the software side, there's also a new Sprout Companion for Skype for business, which allows users to share a Sprout 2D capture. In other words you'll be able to share a live video feed from the overhead camera and show others on the meeting objects resting on the mat as well as easily annotate on a virtual white wall using the Sprout Pen.

HP also has three new programs including an External Display mixer to share a dual screen video feed. HP Scan does exactly as it's named and adds professional level scanning to the Sprout's litany of functions. Lastly, HP Magnifier captures objects and documents that the audience can zoom in on.

The HP Sprout Pro will be available later this February and priced at $2,199 (£1,551, AU$3,174).

Laptops for school

On top of the new version of the Sprout, HP also announced to new educational edition laptops. The HP x360 310 G2 and ProBook 11 G2 are ruggedized machines built to take a beating and offer at least eight hours of battery life – with the latter even lasting 12 hours.

The ProBook 11 G2 will launch in February and then a month later users can expect the Pro x360 310 G2 ship in March for $359 (£253, AU$518) and $449 (£316, AU$648), respectively.