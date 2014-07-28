Ricoh launches an app for Google Cloud printing

Ricoh Americas launched an application designed to enable businesses to print directly from devices without the need for pre-established print servers.

The Ricoh App for Google Cloud Print ties Google applications, Google Cloud Print and Google Docs, to printers via laptop, tablet or smartphone. The connection enables employees to print documents, through a cloud-based connection, without having to connect the device to the printer.

Ricoh is specifically targeting nonprofits, government agencies and schools with this release, according to a company statement.

The App can be purchased directly from Ricoh. It is installed remotely by a Ricoh technician.

Recent Ricoh releases

Last month, Ricoh Americas launched two compact multifunction printers, the Ricoh MP C401 and Ricoh MP C401SR, designed for offices with limited space.

Ricoh also unveiled a mobile digital signage system that is designed to provide projections that optimize on curved, conical and spherical surfaces, the company said at the time.