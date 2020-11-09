Click Frenzy's November 2020 sale offering AirPods Pro for just AU$4

The exciting thing about the month of November is there are some cracking sales to look forward to. Not only is Black Friday 2020 a mere three weeks away, the November Go Wild edition of Click Frenzy is about to break the internet as well.

The last Click Frenzy sale for 2020 will be hitting your screens at 7pm AEDT tomorrow (November 10) and will run for a mega 53 hours! That means you can carry on shopping until just before midnight (11:59pm AEDT) on Thursday, November 12.

And the deals are going to be as impressive as before: you'll be able to pick up a set of the popular AirPods Pro for just AU$4 or scoop up an air fryer for a mere dollar – yes, just one dollar!

Let the frenzy begin!

Click Frenzy was created in 2012 as Australia’s answer to Cyber Monday in the US, only without being linked to the same US-centric timing. It began as a biannual event, with 'Mayhem' held in (you guessed it) the month of May and 'Go Wild' in November.

The number of Click Frenzy events has been slowly increasing of late, with a third installment of the sale in July, a sports sale in August and a travel sale held in September.

Over the 53 hours of the November 2020 sale, you'll find over 4,000 deals across several popular brands and retailers centralised in one location – the Click Frenzy website.

If you become a Click Frenzy member (which is free), you'll be treated to offers that shave 99% off the RRP of items, like the aforementioned AirPods Pro for AU$4 or a Samsung TV for AU$9.

You can still take advantage of the Click Frenzy sale even if you aren't a member. Some of the highlights of the sale will be:

Bose : up to 50% off select audio products

: up to 50% off select audio products Dell : up to 40% off selected laptops and PCs

: up to 40% off selected laptops and PCs Lenovo : 54% off ThinkPad X1 Carbon (gen 7)

: 54% off ThinkPad X1 Carbon (gen 7) Dyson : premium vacuum cleaners for less

: premium vacuum cleaners for less The Good Guys : deals on home appliances

: deals on home appliances Catch.com.au : deep discounts on gadgets and gizmos

: deep discounts on gadgets and gizmos Sony : prices slashed on TVs, headphones and cameras

: prices slashed on TVs, headphones and cameras HP Australia: flash sale on select laptops

That's not all, though – there'll be plenty of offers to trawl through, with camera deals available from Digital Camera Warehouse and SIM-only phone plans from Circles.Life, not to mention bargains on apparels, furnishings and much more.

The frenzy begins 7pm AEDT on Tuesday, November 10.