Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are AU$161 off for Amazon Prime members

Bose has become synonymous with premium audio hardware and the company's headphones are some of the best money can buy. The latest to join Bose's ranks were the flagship (and strangely named) Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which retail for a staggering AU$599 a pop.

However, that premium price is paying for some excellent features, including improved active noise cancellation at a total of 11 levels, much more than the previous and still very popular QuietComfort 35 II has to offer.

In fact, noise cancellation is taken to a whole new level in these cans: where other noise-cancelling headphones eliminate ambient noise so you can focus on the music you're listening to, they don't do the same when you're on a phone call. The person on the other end of the line will hear all the noise that surrounds you.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 changes that by applying active noise cancellation to both phones calls as well as music. This is achieved thanks to an array of eight microphones, six of which are for traditional noise cancellation while listening to tunes, while the other two (in conjunction with two of the traditional mics) work to focus your voice and eliminate ambient sound during phone calls.

What's more, it does all that while looking rather good. Its sleek design eliminates hinges, giving it a very streamlined look, and is available in three different colour options: black, silver and a brand-new limited edition sandstone version.

And all three are currently discounted down to just AU$438 on Amazon – that's the lowest price we've seen for these excellent headphones. However, this offer is available only to Prime members until 11:59pm on March 22.

If you've been keen on trying these new headphones out for yourself but have so far steered clear because of the price, this is your chance.

