Binge's streaming app is now available on PS4 and PS5 consoles

And just like that... the Aussie streaming service Binge has finally made its long-awaited console debut, with the app now available to download on PS4 and PS5 consoles.

Streamotion's Binge service first landed on Australia's streaming scene back in May of 2020, which is when the company revealed that it was working on an app for PlayStation consoles. Well, it may have taken longer than expected, but Binge has indeed delivered on that promise.

The service has arrived on PlayStation consoles just in time for the highly anticipated second season of HBO's Euphoria, which lands on Binge on January 10, and the upcoming Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker, which is set to drop on January 13.

Is Xbox support coming next?

While traditional thinking would suggest that an Xbox version of the Binge streaming app is next on Streamotion's agenda, we wouldn't hold our breath waiting for it.

As we mentioned earlier, a Binge app for PlayStation consoles was announced over a year and a half ago at the service's launch, and has only now seen the light of day. And, at the time, no mention was made of an Xbox version being in the pipeline.

Curiously, Streamotion's Foxtel app was previously available for Xbox One consoles last generation, but has since vanished from the Xbox store. That makes us think that licensing issues are the likely culprit for Streamotion's Xbox blackout.

Of course, that doesn't mean we won't ever see Binge on Xbox consoles – the Help Centre for Streamotion's Kayo streaming service states that an Xbox app is currently part of its development roadmap, so it stands to reason that there might be plans to bring Binge to Xbox at some point also.

