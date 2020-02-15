At nearly $20K, the world’s most powerful laptop makes the MacBook Pro look cheap

The most powerful laptop in the world right now is not exactly a looker - but if you're in the market for the fastest and the most capable notebook on the planet, looks are probably not a priority.

Meet the Eurocom Sky X4C - it's not as pretty or portable as the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro, but it's a significantly more powerful option if you don’t mind the extra heft and weight.

With a maxed-out configuration, it costs a whopping $18,623 (roughly £14,300), which is more than thrice the price of the MacBook Pro’s most specced up version (costing $6,099).

With the Sky X4C, you're getting a laptop that beats out 99.99 percent of desktops available today.

Joining one of the fastest CPUs available on the market (an 8-core Intel Core i9-9900KS) is an Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 GPU with 8GB GDDR6. The machine also boasts 128GB of RAM (split over four channels), two recently-introduced Sabrent Rocket 4TB SSD cards in RAID-0 for maximum performance and two 8TB Micron SSD configured in RAID-1 for backup.

To nudge the price almost to $20,000, opt for a 3-year return to factory depot warranty plan and choose a beefier 780W external power supply unit. Most Eurocom laptops also allow the CPU and GPU to be upgraded easily.

If you know of a more powerful laptop in a 15.6-inch form factor, by all means get in touch.