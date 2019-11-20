Amazon Hub self-service lockers launch in Australia – just in time for Black Friday

Amazon Hub – an alternative parcel delivery network that allows customers to retrieve their goods from self-service lockers or pickup counters – has been available to Amazon's US customers since 2011.

As of today, that same pickup service is available in Australia, meaning consumers can choose to have their upcoming Black Friday 2019 orders shipped to over a hundred Amazon Hub locations situated in Commonwealth Bank branches, Victorian Authorised Newsagents Association locations and Stockland shopping centres across the country.

The online retail behemoth has already announced that hundreds of additional locations will become available by the end of the year, with thousands more set to open throughout 2020.

(Image credit: Amazon Australia)

Locker and Counter options

As the name would suggest, Amazon Hub's Locker service lets users pick up their items from a self-service kiosk at a location of their choosing, while its Counter service invites customers to collect their parcels from store partners – the idea being that increased on-foot shop traffic will drive new customers.

In order to use Amazon Hub, customers must simply proceed to checkout during the purchase process, where they can choose the Locker or Counter pickup point that's nearest to them.

Locker customers get three days to collect their goods before they're returned to the Amazon warehouse, while stores that offer Counter pickup will hold on to your items for 14-days.

