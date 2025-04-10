Amazon considering $15B warehouse expansion plan for nearly 80 new US logistics facilities

Amazon wants to add 80 new sites to its existing 600 US facilities

The plans could cost the company an estimated $15 billion

Trump’s tariffs have impacted certain orders

Amazon is reportedly planning to invest a staggering $15 billion across no less than 80 new logistics facilities across the US in a bid to better serve both cities and rural areas as part of its expanding ecommerce business.

According to a Bloomberg report (via Reuters), the company is planning to develop new delivery hubs, with some being large fulfillment centers equipped with state-of-the-art robots.

Amazon is now inviting capital partners to submit proposals in what’s seen as welcome news amid ongoing tariff-induced economic uncertainty.

When the world moved to remote and online habits during the pandemic, Amazon was believed to have overspent on retail infrastructure and staffing, leading to multiple rounds of layoffs. Between November 2022 and March 2023, Amazon laid off around 27,000 workers.

Although its ecommerce buisness continues to grow, recent investments have largely focused on cloud and AI technologies, so it’s reassuring to see that the online retail giant is hasn’t given up on what it’s known best for by consumers.

Speaking about the company’s fourth-quarter and year-end results, Jassy noted that Amazon had delivered its “fastest speeds ever” for Prime in 2024, with a 65% year-over-year increase in US orders delivered on the same day or overnight, thanks largely to its expansive network of logistics facilities and transportation resources.

The company now has around 600 fulfillment centers in the US alone, but no timeline has been shared for the addition of another 80.

Despite a positive outlook, it’s clear that Amazon isn’t immune from the ongoing trade war, having reportedly canceled numerous orders from China and other Asian countries over tariffs.

TechRadar Pro has asked Amazon for more information on its $15 billion plans, but we did not receive an immediate response.