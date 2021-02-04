Amazon AU movie sale: score Blu-ray and 4K movies from just AU$5

Streaming services are great and all, but one thing true movie buffs know is that a physical movie collection is the only way to ensure you have access to all your favourite movies when you want to see them – especially if you demand the highest picture and audio quality.

Amazon Australia seemingly knows this too, which is why the online retail giant is holding a huge 'Great Movie Sale' which offers Blu-rays from less than AU$5 and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray movies from AU$10!

Perhaps best of all, the discounted flicks in this sale are generally all quality titles that should be a part of any self-respecting film fan's collection – we're talking blockbuster films from the likes of Marvel, Disney and Pixar, along with some Oscar-winning classics.

Amazon Australia's movie sale will run until the end of February, though we'd advise you grab what anything you want quickly, as if history's anything to go by, many of these titles will likely go out of stock before the sale is over.

Over 600 items are listed in the sale, so it we'd suggest clicking on the link above and having a browse of what's on offer. For those who are short on time, we've taken the liberty of listing some of the best deals below.