AFL Grand Final 2020 live stream: how to watch Richmond vs Geelong from anywhere

This AFL season decider is set to be a history-making match-up, with Richmond looking to cement its place as a dynasty. Only Geelong poses a serious threat to their chances – and you can watch this enthralling game with a free AFL Grand Final 2020 live stream, and no matter where in the world you are.

Richmond Tigers vs Geelong Cats: live stream and time It’s game day! Tonight’s Richmond Tigers vs Geelong Cats match-up takes place at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, and the match is set to kick off at 7:30pm AEDT / 6:30pm AEST (local time). Australians can watch Richmond Tigers vs Geelong Cats live and free on Channel 7, while a delayed broadcast will be shown on Foxtel’s Fox Footy and Kayo.

The Tigers will be gunning for their third premiership flag in just four years at the Gabba on Saturday night, and if they’re successful, they’ll be joining just eight other clubs to have done it in the history of AFL.

When the Tigers last met the Cats back in round 17, the Tigers put the pressure on and finished dominant with a 26-point lead. It threw the Cats off balance, but they’ve more than proved a return to form with crushing defeats over Collingwood and Brisbane in successive finals clashes.

We’re going to see some of the game’s best go head-to-head on Saturday night – Dustin Martin of the Tigers and Patrick Dangerfield from Geelong will be ones to watch, while star forwards Tom Lynch (Richmond) and Tom Hawkins (Geelong) will lead the attack.

These two teams have wildly different styles of play, Richmond thrives in chaos while Geelong favours control – it’s going to be an incredible game, here’s how to watch an AFL Grand Final live stream from anywhere.

How to watch the AFL 2020 Grand Final in Australia

You can watch the AFL Grand Final match in Australia live and free on Channel 7 on October 24 at 7.30pm AEDT / 6.30pm AEST (local time). You can also live stream the game from 7Plus.

It will also be aired on a delayed broadcast on Foxtel’s Fox Footy and streaming service Kayo once the final whistle blows.

Kayo Sports basic package | 14-day free trial, then AU$25 per month Kayo's Basic package will let you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports on two devices at the same time. You'll have access to Kayo's features such as SplitView, and you can cancel any time as there's no lock-in contract.

How to watch the AFL 2020 Grand Final from overseas

If you’re a footy fan living outside of Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific Islands, you can watch the AFL Grand Final no matter where you are on the Watch AFL streaming service.

Watch AFL is a subscription service and has three different plans to choose from:

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20

Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39

Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199

For the finals, Watch AFL has a new option called the Finals Pass, which temporarily replaces the monthly plan. It gives customers the ability to watch the Grand Final live.

Watch AFL Finals Pass | US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39 The contents of this streaming service are only available to view outside of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, but a subscription can be purchased from anywhere. Watch AFL allows you to pause and rewind live matches, and also lets you download matches for offline viewing. While you can watch the live stream on desktop via the website, the Watch AFL app is also available for iOS, Android and Apple TV. You can even cast onto a TV via AirPlay or Google Chromecast.

How Australians live stream the Grand Final from abroad

If you're an Aussie that wants to catch that free Chanel 9 coverage but are currently abroad, then you'll discover that the access is geo-blocked. It's annoying, but not unsurpassable, as you could try using a VPN to set the IP address of your laptop, phone or streaming device back to one in Australia and watch as if you were back there.

Use a VPN to stream the footy live from anywhere