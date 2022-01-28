9 new streaming movies and TV shows you can watch in Australia this weekend

Audio player loading…

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms this weekend, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of new highlights, with binge-worthy TV shows sitting alongside some great big-budget movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies in this entry include new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett and Peacemaker, along with the fourth season of Netflix's The Sinner, Stan's Zac Efron-starring Original film Gold and Marvel's animated series Hit Monkey. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of January 28-30, 2022.

(TV series – season 4 available now)

Better late than never, the fourth season of The Sinner has landed on Netflix this week in Australia, and just in time for the weekend. Bill Pullman returns once again as investigator Ambrose, who must now get to the bottom of a new tragedy involving the daughter of a prominent figure within a sleepy island town.

Stream The Sinner on Netflix

(Reality TV series – available 28/1/2022)

Queer Eye's most extra member Jonathan Van Ness' gets a Netflix spin-off based on his popular podcast series. Similar to Disney's The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness sees the Fab Five-member do a deep dive on a variety of interesting topics, speaking to experts and special guests along the way.

Stream Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness on Netflix

(TV series – season 3 available now)

Following their escape from the compost car after their attempted plot to take back Snowpiercer, Leyton (Daveed Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright) are now in control of a small ten-car pirate train with the goal of finding Melanie (Jennifer Connolly) and finding a warm place to restart civilisation.

Stream Snowpiercer on Netflix

(TV series – episodes 5 available now)

In the fifth episode of James Gunn's hilarious and violent series Peacemaker, the team gets a lead on a factory that's producing food exclusively for the butterflies. Things expectedly turn violent within moments of their 'covert' mission to check it out. Maybe they should bring a chainsaw...

Stream Peacemaker on Binge

(Movie – available now)

A story that's sadly become all too common for Gen Z students in the US, the new HBO Max Original movie The Fallout deals with the emotional aftermath of a school shooting, focusing on two girls (Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler) who become inexorably linked after their ordeal, leaning on each other in times of distress.

Stream The Fallout on Binge

(TV series – episode 5 available now)

If you were on the fence about The Book of Boba Fett after its first four episodes, we expect that episode 5 will turn things around significantly thanks to The Mandalorian making his debut on the show.

Stream The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus

(TV series – season 1 available now)

A slightly more adult series than we're used to seeing from Marvel, the Archer-esque animated series Hit Monkey sees a Japanese snow monkey team up with the ghost of an obnoxious hitman (Jason Sudeikis) to cut the Japanese criminal underworld to pieces.

Stream The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus

(TV series – season 1 available now)

From Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (21 Jump Street, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) comes The Afterparty, a comedic murder mystery series that sees one killer night told from eight different perspectives. Celebrity Xavier (Dave Franco) is found dead at the bottom of a cliff during his high school reunion afterparty, and now it's up to Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) to determine which guest was responsible.

Stream The Afterparty on Apple TV Plus

(Movie – available now)

Stan has brought out the big guns for its latest original film, with none other than Zac Efron (The Greatest Showman) starring as one of two men who discover the largest gold nugget ever seen in the Australian Outback. Now, Efron must stay back to protect it while his partner sets off to find excavation equipment. Unfortunately for him, he's not quite prepared for how harsh and strange the Outback can be...

Stream Gold on Stan