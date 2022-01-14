6 new streaming movies and TV shows you can watch in Australia this weekend

Audio player loading…

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms this weekend, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of new highlights, with binge-worthy TV shows sitting alongside some great big-budget movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies in this entry include the long-awaited arrival of Marvel's Eternals on Disney Plus, along with the highly anticipated second season of Euphoria and the hilarious Suicide Squad spin-off Peacemaker, both of which are streaming now on Binge. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of January 14-16, 2022.

(TV series – episodes 1-3 available now)

Writer-director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) once again dips his toe into the DC universe, offering up a serialised spin-off of his movie The Suicide Squad that delivers the same level of outrageous comedy and gory violence that he's been serving up since his early days at Troma. John Cena returns as Peacemaker, a socially-challenged soldier who loves peace more than anything, and who is willing to kill as many men, women and children as it takes in order to maintain it.

Stream Peacemaker on Binge

(TV series – available now)

HBO's teen drama series Euphoria returns for its second season this week, once again following a group of high school students (including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Hunter Schafer) as they navigate the more confronting aspects of being a teenager, such as sexuality, drugs, trauma and identity.

Stream Euphoria on Binge

(Movie – available now)

Did you miss Marvel's Eternals at the cinema due to the ongoing panic? We don't blame you – no movie is worth dying for. That said, you can now watch Eternals from the comfort and safety of your own living room thanks to its arrival on Disney Plus. Eternals feels like the most left-of-field Marvel movie to date, dealing with immortal characters and a story that takes place over thousands of years. More philosophical than your average Marvel film, Eternals deals with cosmic concepts that take the MCU further into Jack Kirby territory – an approach that may go over the heads of more casual superhero movie fans.

Stream Marvel's Eternals on Disney Plus

(TV series – available now)

From the producers of HBO's award-winning series Big Little Lies comes the romantic dramedy Wolf Like Me, a Stan Original series about a newly-formed couple (Isla Fisher and Josh Gad) who fear their emotional baggage from previous relationships will eventually tear them apart.

Stream Wolf Like Me on Stan

(Movie – available 14/01/2022)

Director Joel Coen, one half of the celebrated Coen Bros. (Fargo, The Big Lebowski), goes at it alone for his latest film, The Tragedy of Macbeth, which offers a new take on William Shakespeare's classic play. This time out, Denzel Washington takes on the role of Macbeth, the general who's convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, only to become consumed by ambition and the pursuit of power. Coen regular (and wife to Joel) Frances McDormand also stars as Lady Macbeth, who goads her husband into taking power for our own political gain.

Stream The Tragedy of Macbeth on Apple TV Plus

(Movie – available 14/01/2022)

Adam Sandler sits out the latest entry in the enduring Hotel Transylvania series of animated kids films, but never fear, as the voice acting talents of Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi, Kathryn Hahn and Keagan-Michael Key should more than make up for his absence. The latest film sees Dracula and his pals transformed into humans by one of Van Helsing's malfunctioning weapons, while Johnny gets turned into a monster.

Stream Hotel Transylvania: Transformania on Amazon Prime Video